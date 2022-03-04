Cameron Beckman eagles 18th for 64 and Hoag Classic lead

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Cameron Beckman eagled the par-5 18th for a 7-under 64 and the first-round lead Friday in the PGA Tour Champions’ Hoag Classic. Beckman also had six birdies and bogey in cool, breezy conditions at Newport Beach Country Club. The 52-year-old Beckman won the 2021 Dick’s Sporting Goods Open for his lone senior title after winning three times on the PGA Tour. Bernhard Langer missed shooting his age by a stroke, matching Stephen Dodd with a 65. Langer, the 2008 winner, won the Chubb Classic this year for his 43rd senior title, two behind Hale Irwin for the tour record. Ernie Els, the 2020 champion, was at 66 with Jeff Maggert, Darren Clarke, Rocco Mediate, Scott Parel and David Toms.