MILAN (AP) — Lautaro Martínez has scored a hat trick as Inter Milan ended its goal drought in spectacular style by beating Salernitana 5-0 to move to the top of Serie A. Edin Džeko also scored twice and Inter will remain top of Serie A for 48 hours at least. The defending champion moved a point above Napoli and AC Milan, who meet on Sunday night. Inter hadn’t scored in four straight matches and for more than 400 minutes.