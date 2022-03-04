Maxey-mum Effort: 76ers race past Cavs behind 33 from Maxey

By DAN GELSTON

AP Sports Writer

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Tyrese Maxey made five 3-pointers and scored 33 points to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to their fifth straight win,. They beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 125-119. The 76ers improved to 4-0 with James Harden in the lineup. Harden had 24 points and 11 assists. Joel Embiid had 22 points and nine rebounds. Darius Garland scored 28 points for the Cavaliers. Isaac Okoro added 22. Maxey hit two 3s and scored 14 points in the third quarter.