NFL combine change has players skipping out on bench press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Many NFL draft prospects have long skipped the 40-yard dash at the NFL’s annual scouting combine. This year they’re skipping the bench press. After organizers moved the weightlifting test of 225 pounds from the day before workouts to the day of, many players are opting to do everything but lift. Organizers say they made the change because of complaints that lingering soreness from the day after lifting negatively impacted on-field results. Now it turns out some opted not to lift at all — until their college pro days.