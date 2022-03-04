No. 1 Jin Young Ko tied for lead at LPGA Singapore

SINGAPORE (AP) — Top-ranked Jin Young Ko moved into a tie for the lead at the HSBC Women’s World Championship in only her second round since returning from a three-month break from the LPGA Tour. Ko shot a 5-under 67 and was level with Amy Yang. She also shot 67. They had 8-under totals of 136 on the Sentosa Golf Club’s Tanjong course. Brooke Henderson and Meghan Kang were among a group tied for third. Patty Tavatanakit led after the first round but she shot 74 and was five strokes behind.