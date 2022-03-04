No. 18 Lady Vols rout Alabama 74-59 in SEC quarterfinals

By TERESA M. WALKER

AP Sports Writer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Rae Burrell matched her season-high scoring 21 points, and the 18th-ranked Tennessee Lady Vols never trailed Friday night routing Alabama 74-59 in the Southeastern Conference women’s tournament quarterfinals. The third-seeded Lady Vols reached their second straight semifinal and 34th in program history. They will play Kentucky in the semifinals Saturday. The 11th-seeded Crimson Tide won two straight to get to their third game in as many days. Now Alabama heads home still looking for its first semifinal berth in this tourney since 1999. Coach Kristy Curry summed up the game for Alabama when ejected late in the second quarter after arguing a call.