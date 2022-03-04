Poland wins 2 gold medals at FISU Speed Skating Championship

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (AP) — American William Gebauer set a track record in the men’s 500 meters, while Team Poland captured a pair of gold medals in team pursuit at the FISU World University Speed Skating Championship. Gebauer outclassed the 17-skater field with a time of 36.74 seconds. Kota Mitsui of Japan took silver and American Conor McDermott-Mostowy got the bronze. In the women’s 500, Ju-Lin De Visser and Henny De Vries finished 1-2 for the Netherlands and Germany’s Lea-Sophie Scholz took the bronze. In team pursuit, Dawid Burzykowski led the Polish men to victory in 4:13.56. Maja Plonczyk, Iga Wojtasik and Natalia Jabrzyk combined for the women’s team pursuit gold.