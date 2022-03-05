Adama Sanogo scores 26, No. 18 UConn beats DePaul 75-68

By NEILL OSTROUT

Associated Press

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Adama Sanogo scored a game-high 26 points as No. 18 UConn beat DePaul 75-68 in the regular season finale for both teams. Sanogo also had 11 rebounds, giving him his eighth double-double of the season. Tyrese Martin added 19 points and 16 rebounds for UConn, which held a 49-31 edge over DePaul on the boards. UConn (22-8, 13-6 Big East) has won six of its last seven games. Javon Freeman-Liberty led DePaul (15-15, 6-14) with 22 points, while Brandon Johnson had 14.