American Pefok scores 5th goal in 6 games for Young Boys

American Jordan Pefok scored his fifth goal in six games, helping Young Boys to a 2-2 draw against visiting Lucerne in the Swiss Super League. The 25-year-old forward scored the first goal of the match on a diving header from 4 yards off Edimilson Fernandes’ cross in the eighth minute. Pefok has 16 goals in 24 league matches this season and a career-best 21 goals in 36 games overall. Born in Washington, D.C., and raised in France, Pefok made his U.S. debut last March 25 and has one goal in eight international appearances.