Bizot makes great saves as Brest stuns Lens 1-0 in Ligue 1

LENS, France (AP) — Marco Bizot pulled off outstanding saves as Brest edged Lens 1-0 to earn its first away win since December and inch closer to safety in the French league. Brest remained in 12th place while Lens lost ground in the race for European spots by dropping to seventh place. Last season, Brest had to fight until the final round to stay in the top division. Franck Honorat scored the only goal in the 59th minute by outpacing Lens midfielder Cheick Doucoure before chipping goalkeeper Jean-Louis Leca. Lens dominated ball possession but struggled to break down a Brest side playing with a medium defensive scheme and hoping to hit the hosts on the fast break. Bizot was also a major stumbling block.