Brown leads Washington in 78-67 win over Oregon State

SEATTLE (AP) — Terrell Brown Jr. scored 24 points and led four players into double-figure scoring as Washington closed out its regular season by completing a season sweep of Oregon State, 78-67. The Huskies finish the regular season in a three-way tie for fifth place in the Pac-12 Conference with Oregon and Washington State, all with 11 wins, and with the potential for a four-way tie if Utah upsets Colorado Saturday night. Oregon State lost its 17th straight conference game.