Christopher Bell to lead Cup field to green at Las Vegas

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Christopher Bell won the first pole of his career and will lead the field to green Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Bell turned a lap at 182.673 mph in Saturday qualifying to put his Toyota from Joe Gibbs Racing on the pole. NASCAR champion Kyle Larson qualified second in a Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports. Larson is the defending Las Vegas winner and also looking to put together a two-race winning streak following his victory last Sunday at Fontana. Las Vegas native Kyle Busch crashed his Toyota in practice and was not able to participate in the qualifying session. He will start 37th in a backup.