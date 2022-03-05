Duke’s Coach K turns focus to next steps after UNC loss

By AARON BEARD

AP Basketball Writer

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Mike Krzyzewski has already turned his attention to the postseason after losing his final home game at Duke. Krzyzewski pointed out the season isn’t over after Saturday’s 94-81 loss to rival North Carolina. The coach, who is retiring, addressed the crowd afterward and apologized for his team’s play. The fans remained in their seats for the ceremony, which came after Krzyzewski had left the court to talk with his players. The game drew more than 90 of Krzyzewski’s former Blue Devils players. It also drew celebrities like comedian Jerry Seinfeld, actor/comedian Ken Jeong and NBA commissioner Adam Silver, among others.