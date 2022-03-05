Florida’s Johnson gets ceremonial start on senior day vs UK

By MARK LONG

AP Sports Writer

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida forward Keyontae Johnson got a ceremonial start on senior day against No. 7 Kentucky. Johnson collapsed during a game in December 2020 and hasn’t practiced or played since. But he was on the floor for the first of two opening tips, got the basketball from teammate Colin Castleton and took a few dribbles before handing it to an official. He then hugged starters on both teams, did a pushup at midcourt and kissed the giant Gators logo. The 22-year-old senior from Norfolk, Virginia, is expected to turn pro and try to get medically cleared to work out for NBA teams before the draft.