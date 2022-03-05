Skip to Content
France, Spain, Argentina ease into Davis Cup Finals

By FOSTER NIUMATA
Associated Press

France, Spain and Argentina have eased into the Davis Cup Finals while Belgium has scraped past host Finland 3-2 in the qualifiers on Saturday. Australia also came from behind to beat Hungary 3-2 in Sydney. France ticked all of its boxes in defeating Ecuador 4-0 in Pau. Spain took out Romania 3-1 in Marbella. A strong Argentina team led by Diego Schwartzman and Horacio Zeballos beat the Czech Republic 4-0 in Buenos Aires for the loss of one set. Only two ties didn’t go as seeded: Under-manned Canada lost to the Netherlands for the first time in 18 years, and Austria lost to South Korea in Seoul.

