Japan tops medal count at FISU Speed Skating Championship

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (AP) — Japan’s Yuto Tanigaki won the men’s mass start title, while teammate Yuka Takahashi claimed the women’s crown on the final day of the FISU World University Speed Skating Championship. The German pair of Lea-Sophie Scholz and Michael Roth raced to the mixed team relay gold medal. Japan won the overall medal count with eight — four gold, three silver and one bronze. Germany was second with three gold, three silver and one bronze and The Netherlands also won seven — one gold, three silver and four bronze. The United States had its best showing in six championships with three gold and three bronze medals.