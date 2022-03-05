Newcastle wins to push further clear of EPL’s bottom three

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Ryan Fraser and Fabian Schar scored early for Newcastle as its English Premier League recovery survived a concerted Brighton fightback in a 2-1 win. The Magpies extended their unbeaten league run to eight games with a fifth win in six attempts but they did so largely against the run of play. Newcastle moved seven points clear of the relegation zone. Brighton had lost none of the previous nine Premier League meetings between the sides and not conceded a single goal on Tyneside in the process but the two they conceded courtesy of Fraser and Schar inside three first-half minutes ultimately proved decisive.