Oklahoma State sinks No. 12 Texas Tech’s Big 12 title hopes

By CLIFF BRUNT

AP Sports Writer

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Bryce Thompson made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 19.4 seconds left and Oklahoma State beat No. 12 Texas Tech 52-51, eliminating the Red Raiders from the Big 12 title race. Terrence Shannon missed a contested jumper just before the buzzer for Texas Tech, and Oklahoma State celebrated a win in its season finale. Oklahoma State is banned from postseason play because of NCAA rules violations, so the Cowboys can’t play in the Big 12 tournament next week. The Red Raiders needed a victory and losses by Baylor and Kansas to finished tied for the Big 12 lead.