Palace extends unbeaten away streak with 2-0 win vs Wolves

WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Crystal Palace extended its unbeaten away run in 2022 to five games with a 2-0 win at Wolverhampton in the Premier League. Jean-Philippe Mateta opened the scoring from close range in the 19th minute with his second goal in three games after Palace started brightly. Its lead was doubled through Wilfried Zaha’s 34th-minute penalty after Max Kilman was penalized for bringing Jeffrey Schlupp down. The visitors held firm to move up to 10th place, seven points behind Wolves in eighth.