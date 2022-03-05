Pippen, Wright rally Vanderbilt past Mississippi 63-61

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Scotty Pippen Jr. finished with 22 points and six assists, Jordan Wright added a double-double and Vanderbilt rallied to beat Mississippi 63-61. Pippen has scored 20-plus points in seven straight games for the Commodores (15-15, 7-11 SEC), passing the school record of six set by Shan Foster in the 2007-08 season. Wright scored 14 and grabbed 11 rebounds. Austin Crowley came off the bench to score 11, leading the Rebels (13-18, 4-14) to a 33-26 lead at intermission. Vanderbilt took a 47-45 lead on back-to-back 3-pointers by Trey Thomas and Myles Stute with 11:56 remaining. Sammy Hunter hit a basket for Ole Miss to knot the score, but Pippen had a steal and a layup, Wright scored off a rebound and Pippen buried a 3-pointer in a 7-2 run and Vanderbilt stayed in front.