All-Big East: Gillespie unanimous, Champagnie honored again

By MIKE FITZPATRICK

AP Sports Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Villanova guard Collin Gillespie was the only unanimous pick for the all-Big East team, and St. John’s forward Julian Champagnie joined him as a repeat selection Sunday. Connecticut guard R.J. Cole and forward Adama Sanogo also were on the first team, along with Marquette forward Justin Lewis and Seton Hall swingman Jared Rhoden. Gillespie, the co-Big East player of the year last season, is averaging 16.3 points per game to pace the 11th-ranked Wildcats. He leads the conference in 3-point shooting and free-throw percentage. Champagnie is averaging 18.9 points and 6.6 rebounds. He just missed winning the Big East scoring title for the second consecutive year, nipped by Lewis in the final game of the regular season.