Big 3rd quarter gives Mercer women SoCon title, NCAA berth

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Freshman Erin Houpt scored all 12 of her points in a dominating third quarter and Mercer earned its fourth NCAA Tournament berth and second in a row with a 73-54 win over Furman in the Southern Conference tournament. Trailing 25-24 at the half, the Bears outscored the Paladins 30-4 in the third quarter, opening and closing with Houpt 3-pointers on her birthday. Amoria Neal-Tyson, the tournament MVP, had six assists and scored 26 points to lead Mercer, giving her 78 in three tournament games that were won by 39, 30 and 19 points. Tate Walters scored 20 points for third-seeded Furman.