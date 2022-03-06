Giroud helps Milan beat title rival Napoli 1-0 in Serie A

By DANIELLA MATAR

Associated Press

MILAN (AP) — AC Milan took what could prove to be a crucial step toward a first Serie A title for more than a decade as it won 1-0 at rival Napoli. Veteran Milan forward Olivier Giroud scored the only goal of an intense but cagey match to send Milan back to the top of the Italian league. Milan last won the league in 2011. It’s two points ahead of defending champion Inter Milan, which has played a match less, and three ahead of Napoli. Another positive note for Milan saw Zlatan Ibrahimović very briefly featuring for the first time since January following an Achilles problem. Juventus is seven points behind Milan and kept its slim title hopes alive by beating Spezia 1-0.