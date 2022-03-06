Jones, Michigan beat No. 23 Ohio State; B10 tourney up next

By JACOB BENGE

Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — DeVante’ Jones scored 21 points and Michigan rallied in the second half, wrapping up its up-and-down Big Ten regular season by beating No. 23 Ohio State 75-69. Fill-in coach Phil Martelli guided the Wolverines as coach Juwan Howard finished out his five-game suspension for hitting a Wisconsin assistant in a postgame handshake line. Howard is expected back on the sidelines when the Big Ten conference begins this week. Michigan improved to 17-13. E.J. Liddell recorded his eighth double-double with 16 points and 13 rebounds for Ohio State. The Buckeyes are 19-10. Seedings for the conference tourney are still to be determined.