MLB, locked-out players meet again, no sign of breakthrough

By RONALD BLUM

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball and locked-out players resumed negotiations after a four-day break, talking for 95 minutes on the 95th day of the work stoppage with still no sign of a breakthrough. Players suggested the sides meet again Monday. The union gave a written response to the owners’ latest proposal. MLB negotiators left the meeting at the players’ association and said they would respond. Trying to resolve baseball’s second-longest labor stoppage, the sides remain far apart on luxury tax, minimum salaries and the proposed bonus pool for pre-arbitration eligible players, and the union keeps rejecting management’s proposal for an international draft.