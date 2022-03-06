Mobley, Markkanen power Cavaliers past Raptors 104-96

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — Rookie Evan Mobley had 20 points and 17 rebounds, Lauri Markkanen scored 22 and the Cleveland Cavaliers widened their lead on Toronto in the Eastern Conference standings with a 104-96 win over the Raptors. The Cavs won for just the second time in eight games. They’re trying to get back to the playoffs for the first time since 2018. Darius Garland had 17 points and 10 assists, Cedi Osman added 17 points and Kevin Love 15 as Cleveland improved to 3-0 against Toronto. Pascal Siakam scored 24 and Chris Boucher 21 for the Raptors, who opened a six-game road trip without All-Star guard Fred VanVleet, who was out with a sore knee.