Omaha fires Derrin Hansen following another 5-win season

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Derrin Hansen was fired as Omaha men’s basketball coach following a second straight five-win season. Hansen led the Mavericks through their transition from Division II to Division I. Hansen had been a member of the Mavericks’ staff since 1998 and head coach for 17 seasons. Hansen compiled a 253-260 record, including 92-122 since the program became a full Division I member in 2015. The Mavericks were 5-25 overall and 4-14 in Summit League play this season.