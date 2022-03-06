Rennes beats Angers 2-0 to keep pace in Europe race

PARIS (AP) — Benjamin Bourigeaud and Gaetan Laborde scored as fourth-place Rennes beat Angers 2-0 to earn a third straight victory and move within a point of third-place Marseille in the French league. Bourigeaud opened with a bouncing volley into the far corner in the 33rd minute. Laborde doubled the lead in the 87th by netting from close range after controlling Jeremy Doku’s cross. This was Laborde’s 14th league goal this season, trailing top scorer Wissam Ben Yedder by one. Angers had a sixth straight defeat to stay 14th. Nantes sank Montpellier 2-0 to move into sixth place. Defending champion Lille continued its late push for a European spot by routing 10-man Clermont 4-0 to stay level on points with Nantes.