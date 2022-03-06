Skip to Content
Shiffrin pads World Cup lead in giant slalom won by Worley

LENZERHEIDE, Switzerland (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin has stretched her lead in Alpine skiing’s overall World Cup standings by finishing fourth in a giant slalom. Her closest rival Petra Vlhová failed to finish the first run. Shiffrin seemed to ski more cautiously in the second run and ended 0.77 seconds behind the winner Tessa Worley. Worley was 0.29 faster than Federica Brignone. Olympic champion Sara Hector let her first-run lead slip to finish third. Shiffrin earned 50 points for Sunday’s race. That built her lead to 117 over Vlhová with six events left in the next two weeks.

