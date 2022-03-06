Spray, Bell lead No. 22 FGCU into Atlantic Sun semifinals

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Kendall Spray scored a season-high 24 points, Kierstan Bell added 22 and No. 22 Florida Gulf Coast defeated North Florida 71-60 in a quarterfinal of the women’s Atlantic Sun Championship. Spray made a season-high seven 3-pointers in nine attempts. She was 8 for 10 overall. Bell had seven rebounds, five blocks and three steals. Tishara Morehouse had 14 points and seven assists for the Eagles. Emma Broermann and Jaida Bond scored 16 points each for North Florida and Jazz Bond added 10. FGCU has won five straight and 20 of its last 21 games.