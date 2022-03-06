Tatum’s 54 leads Celtics past Durant, Irving, Nets 126-120

By JIMMY GOLEN

AP Sports Writer

BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored a season-high 54 points and the Boston Celtics overcame a rare appearance of both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in the Nets lineup to beat Brooklyn 126-120. Durant played in his second game since mid-January. He scored 37 for the Nets to become the 23rd player in NBA history to reach 25,000 points. Irving joined him for just the fourth time all season. He scored 19. It was his first game in Boston since he was pelted with a water bottle during the playoffs. Jaylen Brown scored 21 for the Celtics.