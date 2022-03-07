After 1st losing season since 1957, 11-0 Clemson riding high

By ERIC OLSON

AP Sports Writer

The Clemson baseball team’s 11-0 start following a three-game weekend sweep of in-state rival South Carolina has quickly put the Tigers’ first losing season since 1957 in the rearview mirror. The Tigers are out to their best start since Jack Leggett’s 2002 team opened 13-0 and finished 54-17 with two wins in the College World Series. The Tigers were 25-27 last season and picked fifth this year in the seven-team ACC Atlantic Division. Texas remains the consensus No. 1 team this week despite taking its first loss of the season.