Athletic rebounds in Spanish league by beating Levante 3-1

MADRID (AP) — Athletic Bilbao has rebounded from a poor streak with a 3-1 win over last-placed Levante in the Spanish league. Mikel Vesga, Iñaki Williams and Oier Zarraga scored in the final half-hour to give Athletic the home win and move the Basque Country club closer to the European places. Athletic was coming off elimination against Valencia in the semifinals of the Copa del Rey and had lost to Barcelona 4-0 in its previous league game. Athletic is in eighth place. It is eight points behind fourth-placed Atlético Madrid in the final Champions League place. Levante is seven points from safety.