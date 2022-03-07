Cade Cunningham scores 28, Pistons beat Hawks 113-110 in OT

By LARRY LAGE

AP Sports Writer

DETROIT (AP) — Cade Cunningham had 28 points and 10 assists, lifting the Detroit Pistons to a 113-110 overtime win over the Atlanta Hawks. Jerami Grant scored 23 and reserve Marvin Bagley had 19 points for the Pistons, who have won a season-high three straight and six of their last eight games. Atlanta’s Bogdan Bogdanovic had 22 points before fouling out late in regulation and Trae Young had 14 points and 12 assists. The playoff-hopeful Hawks had chances to win late in regulation and to extend the game to another overtime.