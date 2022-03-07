FIFA lets foreign players leave Russia until June

By ROB HARRIS

AP Global Soccer Writer

LONDON (AP) — FIFA has intervened to allow foreign players and coaches based in Russia to leave their clubs, although only for the rest of the season. Clubs in other countries will be allowed to sign up to two players who had been at clubs in Russia or Ukraine outside of the transfer window. Ukraine’s league has been suspended since war engulfed the country, and its players are also allowed to temporarily leave until June 30.