Ganassi and PNC Bank launch Women in Motorsports campaign

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

Chip Ganassi Racing and PNC Bank are celebrating International Women’s Day with the launch of a campaign to drive gender equality in motorsports. Women in Motorsports will feature both a video content series showcasing female industry leaders and an internship program designed to create opportunities in motorsports for women. The application portal for the internships opened Tuesday on the Ganassi official website, and qualified female college students will be notified at the end of the month.