Major league pitcher Kim Kwang-hyun joins Landers in KBO

INCHEON, South Korea (AP) — Kim Kwang-hyun has left the St. Louis Cardinals and will return to South Korea on a record four-year contract. The left-handed pitcher will rejoin his old club, now known as the SSG Landers, in the Korean Baseball Organization. The club issued a statement saying the deal is worth up to 15.1 billion won ($12.3 million) over four seasons and is the largest contract in the league’s history. Kim pitched for the SK Wyverns, as the Landers were previously known, from 2007 to 2019 before joining the Cardinals on a two-year contract. The 33-year-old Kim became a free agent after the 2021 season.