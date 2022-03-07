NHL unveiling new logo for Stanley Cup playoffs and Final

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Hockey Writer

The NHL is unveiling a new logo for the Stanley Cup playoffs and Final that replaces the one used for the last 13 years. The league is revealing it later Monday. League officials say the process of designing the new logo and word mark began more than two years ago, before the start of the pandemic. The design features a realistic rendering of the Stanley Cup set against a championship banner. The fonts used were derived from a nearly 100-year-old etching on the trophy and the sign outside the Windsor Hotel in Montreal, where the NHL was formed in 1917.