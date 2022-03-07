Rift appears to widen between two women’s pro hockey groups

By JOHN WAWROW

AP Hockey Writer

Hockey Hall of Fame member Angela James has joined an ownership group purchasing the Premier Hockey Federation’s Toronto Six. That is one of the league’s six teams. James last week accused the Professional Women’s Hockey Players’ Association of stunting women’s hockey for its refusal to join forces with the PHF, which is the only league in North America. The PWHPA is comprised of elite players who have instead insisted on a different league with robust support for players. PWHPA adviser Liz Knox says executives and coaches speaking on behalf of players instead of supporting them is why the PWHPA was formed.