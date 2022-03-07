South Carolina remains atop women’s AP Top 25 despite loss

By DOUG FEINBERG

AP Basketball Writer

South Carolina is still No. 1 in The Associated Press women’s basketball poll despite suffering its second loss of the season. The Gamecocks fell to Kentucky in the Southeastern Conference tournament title game, but stayed atop the poll ahead of No. 2 Stanford. South Carolina received 17 first-place votes from the 30-member national media panel. Stanford, which won the Pac-12 tournament, got 11. North Carolina State was third with Baylor and Louisville rounding out the top five teams. Central Florida entered the poll for the first time in school history, coming in at No. 25.