AP source: Dolphins place franchise tag on TE Mike Gesicki

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Sports Writer

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Mike Gesicki is getting a big raise from the Miami Dolphins. What remains unclear is if he’ll be getting a longer deal. A person with knowledge of the situation says the Dolphins placed the franchise tag for the coming season on Gesicki. The move ensures that the tight end will be back for 2022 and won’t be hitting the free agent market. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the move had not been announced.