Garland scores 41, leads Cavs past Pacers 127-124

By MARK AMBROGI

Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Darius Garland had 41 points and 13 assists and hit a decisive pair of free throws with 14 seconds left to lead the Cleveland Cavaliers past the Indiana Pacers 127-124. The Pacers went ahead 124-122 with 40 seconds remaining when Malcolm Brogdon was credited with a basket after Evan Mobley was called for goaltending. Mobley then tied the game on a putback before Garland put the Cavs ahead with his free throws. Mobley finished with 22 points and 12 rebounds and Lauri Markkanen added 21 points for Cleveland, which has won two straight after losing six of its previous seven. Tyrese Haliburton led the Pacers with 25 points.