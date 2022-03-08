Matthews hat trick powers Maple Leafs to 6-4 win over Kraken

TORONTO (AP) — Auston Matthews had his third hat trick of the season to raise his NHL-leading goal total to 43 as the Toronto Maple Leafs rallied to beat the Seattle Kraken 6-4. Mitch Marner scored the tiebreaking goal midway through the third period, and William Nylander and John Tavares each added a goal and an assist for Toronto, which got 26 saves from Jack Campbell. Colin Blackwell had a goal and an assist and Carson Soucy, Alex Wennberg and Jaden Schwartz also scored for Seattle. Philipp Grubauer stopped 25 shots for the expansion Kraken, who fell to 1-9-1 in their last 11 games.