Monahan ready to move, waiting on Mickelson to call him

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan is ready to move on from the threat of a Saudi-funded rival league. And part of the future at some point will involve a phone call from Phil Mickelson. Monahan says he hasn’t spoken to the six-time major champion since Mickelson said he was willing to do business with Saudi Arabia if it meant changing the PGA Tour. Monahan says the tour cares more about legacy than leverage. That could be interpreted as a veiled shot at Mickelson saying in interviews that a new league was all about leverage to get the changes he wanted. Mickelson is taking time off from the PGA Tour.