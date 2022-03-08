Morant, Grizzlies build early lead, rout Pelicans 132-111

By CLAY BAILEY

Associated Press

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant had 24 points, eight rebounds and eight assists, and Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane added 22 points apiece as the Memphis Grizzlies built an early lead and routed the New Orleans Pelicans 132-111. The win solidified Memphis’ hold on second place in the Western Conference as the Grizzlies won for the second time in three games. Ziaire Williams scored 16 points for Memphis. CJ McCollum led the Pelicans with 32 points, going 13 of 21 from the field, including 5 of 10 from beyond the arc. McCollum also handed out 11 assists. Willie Hernangomez scored 17 points, and Naji Marshall added 16.