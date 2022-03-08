No. 1 Gonzaga outlasts No. 17 Saint Mary’s, wins WCC tourney

By JOHN MARSHALL

AP Basketball Writer

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Andrew Nembhard scored 19 points, Rasir Bolton added 18 and top-ranked Gonzaga outlasted No. 17 Saint Mary’s 82-69 to win its eighth West Coast Conference tournament title in nine years. The Zags had one big run in the first half to build a 10-point lead in its 25th straight WCC title game, but spent much of the night trying to shake the gritty Gaels. Gonzaga finally made nine shots during one second-half stretch, pulling away after Saint Mary’s had cut the lead to two. The win all but locks up a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament for the Zags. Logan Johnson led Saint Mary’s with 21 points and Tommy Kuhse added 15.