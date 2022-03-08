Rowdy fans barred, 14 arrested in Mexico soccer match brawl

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s soccer federation will ban clubs of rowdy fans known as “barras” from attending away matches after a mass weekend brawl among soccer fans that left over two dozen people injured, three of them critically. The federation and top-division league owners announced that the Queretaro team that hosted Saturday’s match will have to play home matches without fans for one year. The Queretaro team’s fan club will be banned from even local games for three years. Authorities in north-central Mexico arrested 14 suspects in the brawl. Officials said raids and searches are continuing in several cities to find the others.