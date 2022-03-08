Russian soccer federation appeals against FIFA, UEFA bans

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — The Russian soccer federation has appealed to have its FIFA and UEFA bans frozen and other punishments overturned. Russian teams were expelled from competition on Feb. 28 “until further notice” following the country’s invasion of Ukraine. FIFA and UEFA did not specify their legal reasons. The Court of Arbitration for Sport says it hopes to give urgent interim verdicts on the appeals within days. Russia’s men’s national team was scheduled to play Poland on March 24 in a World Cup qualifying playoff. Poland has refused to play Russia in the match.