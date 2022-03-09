As gap narrows, MLB proposes reopening deal after 2024

By RONALD BLUM

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — As negotiators for locked-out players took steps toward Major League Baseball, management gave the union a new option that would allow an agreement to be cut short after the 2024 season — leading to even more bargaining. While the differences narrowed on the three most contentious economic items under discussion, management pressed for its long-held goal of an international amateur draft. MLB said it would not make a new counteroffer to players unless the union first agreed to one of three options, which include allowing management to reopen the deal if players don’t agree to an international draft.