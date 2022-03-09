Carson makes rare CL appearance as Man City reaches quarters

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City reached the quarterfinals of the Champions League, just as expected. There was none of the drama of the 5-0 win in Lisbon at Sporting with the second leg drawn 0-0. The most memorable part of the game was Scott Carson being brought off the bench for his first Champions League appearance in 17 years. The 36-year-old third-choice goalkeeper replaced Ederson in the 73rd minute. It was Carson’s first appearance in the competition since featuring for Liverpool in a 2-1 victory over Juventus in April 2005. Carson hasn’t played for City since May 2021 at Newcastle.